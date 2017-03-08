Mayor proposes fee for non-resident visitors to the themed Hamilton Gardens
A $25 entrance fee will welcome out-of-towners to the themed Hamilton Gardens if Mayor Andrew King has his way. He made the proposal as part of an unexpected update to the Annual Plan agenda to be discussed by Hamilton City Council next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14)
|Mar 1
|Mike
|8
|Looking for a hookup
|Mar 1
|Joseph
|2
|drug deals on the knob (Mar '10)
|Feb 27
|Bub h
|231
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Feb 26
|Goebelguzzler
|23
|Renee simpson
|Feb 22
|Very curious
|1
|ZebulonTaylor---PedophilePredator
|Feb 22
|I H8 Pedophiles
|2
|Earn extra cash$$ (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Zeb Cannot Hide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC