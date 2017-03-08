Man Accused of Stealing Fishing Gear from 2 Walmarts
Ohio authorities have accused a man of stealing nearly $4,000 in fishing gear from two Walmarts by blatantly trying to walk out of the stores with the loot. Derrick Edward Marcum of Hamilton, Ohio, was first arrested in October when he tried to leave a Walmart in nearby Forest Park, with two backpacks full of lures and gear , according to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.
