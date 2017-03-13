Legislator missing Ohio House business after arrest
A state lawmaker accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun in southwestern Ohio says he will miss legislative business in Columbus this week. Third-term Republican Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, was arrested early Sunday after a caller reported someone passed-out at a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru.
