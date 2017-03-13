Lawmaker avoids Statehouse after week...

Lawmaker avoids Statehouse after weekend arrest

Rep. Wes Retherford said he's not coming to the Statehouse for work this week following his arrest Sunday morning after deputies said he was found passed out in a McDonald's drive-thru with a loaded gun in his truck. Retherford, R-Hamilton, issued a brief statement earlier Wednesday, saying he regrets his absence.

Hamilton, OH

