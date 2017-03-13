Hamilton residents told urgent water savings needed as Tasman Tempest continues to wreak havoc
Torrential rain - which has flooded houses, and forced the evacuation of festival goers in the Coromandel - has also put pressure on a weakened bulk water main. In Auckland, residents have also been told savings are needed as the city faces its worst water shortage in 20 years.
