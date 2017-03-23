Hamilton city's $12 million finance h...

Hamilton city's $12 million finance hole was rates proposal catalyst

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The upcoming deficit position is because of extra costs incurred since the 2015 10-Year Plan, Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said. Confusion has reigned since Hamilton City Mayor Andrew King put a 12-per cent rates rise proposal to the vote at an annual plan meeting last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sean Scott 2 hr Looking 6
Remembering The Past? 23 hr Maye 8
Sexting Tue Fun123 2
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) Mar 21 Bub h 232
uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14) Mar 19 Concerned 9
News Forest Park Man Accused Of Stealing From His Ch... (Mar '08) Mar 18 leroy 7
News Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14) Mar 18 leroy 2
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC