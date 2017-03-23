Hamilton city's $12 million finance hole was rates proposal catalyst
The upcoming deficit position is because of extra costs incurred since the 2015 10-Year Plan, Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said. Confusion has reigned since Hamilton City Mayor Andrew King put a 12-per cent rates rise proposal to the vote at an annual plan meeting last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Scott
|2 hr
|Looking
|6
|Remembering The Past?
|23 hr
|Maye
|8
|Sexting
|Tue
|Fun123
|2
|drug deals on the knob (Mar '10)
|Mar 21
|Bub h
|232
|uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Concerned
|9
|Forest Park Man Accused Of Stealing From His Ch... (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|leroy
|7
|Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|leroy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC