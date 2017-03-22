Grand jury to consider OVI case again...

Grand jury to consider OVI case against Ohio state lawmaker

1 hr ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

An Ohio state lawmaker accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Rep. Wes Retherford waived that right Wednesday in a Hamilton courtroom in southwestern Ohio.

Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Hamilton, OH

