Grand jury to consider OVI case against Ohio state lawmaker
An Ohio state lawmaker accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Rep. Wes Retherford waived that right Wednesday in a Hamilton courtroom in southwestern Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering The Past?
|5 hr
|Maye
|8
|Sexting
|Tue
|Fun123
|2
|drug deals on the knob (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Bub h
|232
|uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Concerned
|9
|Forest Park Man Accused Of Stealing From His Ch... (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|leroy
|7
|Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|leroy
|2
|hookers (Sep '12)
|Mar 15
|Ewwww
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC