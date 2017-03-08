GOP state lawmaker arrested on drink-driving, gun counts

GOP state lawmaker is arrested in Ohio on drunken driving and weapons charges 'after he passed out with a loaded gun at a McDonald's drive-thru' Rep. Wes Retherford, 32, was arrested in Ohio on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle Police say Retherford was spotted passed out behind the wheel Sunday morning, just hours after attending GOP's Lincoln Day dinner Retherford is a retired US Marine and three-term lawmaker who also works as a mortician's assistant in Hamilton, Ohio A Republican Ohio state lawmaker has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and improper handling of a gun after officials say he was found passed out in his car at a McDonald's drive-thru window.

