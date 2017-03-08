GOP state lawmaker arrested on drink-...

GOP state lawmaker arrested on drink-driving, gun counts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

GOP state lawmaker is arrested in Ohio on drunken driving and weapons charges 'after he passed out with a loaded gun at a McDonald's drive-thru' Rep. Wes Retherford, 32, was arrested in Ohio on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle Police say Retherford was spotted passed out behind the wheel Sunday morning, just hours after attending GOP's Lincoln Day dinner Retherford is a retired US Marine and three-term lawmaker who also works as a mortician's assistant in Hamilton, Ohio A Republican Ohio state lawmaker has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and improper handling of a gun after officials say he was found passed out in his car at a McDonald's drive-thru window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Car break ins (Sep '15) Sat Chris 10
Sean Scott Sat Chris 2
Cops Sat Wtf 3
Grand Boulevard Construction Mar 10 Onyx Blackman 1
uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14) Mar 1 Mike 8
Looking for a hookup Mar 1 Joseph 2
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) Feb 27 Bub h 231
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC