Trump presidency keeping Ohio roiled politically
In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech in Columbus, Ohio. President Trump's early actions in the two weeks since his Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration are keeping Ohioans stirred up, spurring demonstrations and debate much like his campaign did in the swing state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Rappers/Hip Hop Artists (Aug '13)
|Tue
|urfavartizt
|12
|joe hunley (Jan '12)
|Mon
|random
|4
|drug deals on the knob (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Lucky charms
|228
|Fairfield Courts
|Feb 1
|American Veteran
|1
|Horse information
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|1
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Jan 31
|Blake
|22
|hookers (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|chet
|23
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC