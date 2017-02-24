Teen Girl Who Called 911 To Say She Shot Dad Remains Jailed
A 14-year-old Ohio girl charged with killing her father told a judge Friday she understood the allegation against her, while authorities tried to learn what led up to the fatal shooting and her sobbing call to 911.
