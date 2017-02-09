Teen accused of starting Ohio church fire enters insanity plea
When you think about the Cincinnati Zoo you generally think about animals of all shapes and size. What you may not realize is all that you c HAMILTON, Ohio - The attorney for a 16-year-old boy charged in a fire that extensively damaged a southwestern Ohio church has entered a denial of the charges and an insanity plea for the teenager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|Goebelguzzler
|23
|Renee simpson
|Feb 22
|Very curious
|1
|ZebulonTaylor---PedophilePredator
|Feb 22
|I H8 Pedophiles
|2
|Earn extra cash$$ (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Zeb Cannot Hide
|2
|Moving to Hamilton (Sep '15)
|Feb 22
|Zeb Cannot Hide
|13
|Teachers having sex with students, why are they... (Jul '11)
|Feb 22
|Zeb Cannot Hide
|14
|child abuse in Butler County Ohio (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Zeb Cannot Hide
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC