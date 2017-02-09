Teen accused of starting Ohio church ...

Teen accused of starting Ohio church fire enters insanity plea

HAMILTON, Ohio - The attorney for a 16-year-old boy charged in a fire that extensively damaged a southwestern Ohio church has entered a denial of the charges and an insanity plea for the teenager.

