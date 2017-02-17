Ralph Bragg, who became a partner in the Toledo law firm that hired him after he graduated from Harvard University and who honed an expertise in real estate matters, died Monday in Swan Creek Retirement Village, after a heart attack. He was 82. Mr. Bragg retired from what is now Spengler Nathanson PLL at age 65 and remained "of counsel" with the firm until he was 70. He was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1959.

