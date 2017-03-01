Plea or trial date for men charged in firefighter's death

Two men facing murder charges in the death of a Hamilton firefighter at a burning home are set to go before a Butler County judge Monday. Lester Parker, 66, owner of the Pater Avenue home, and William Tucker, 49, of Richmond, Kentucky, are scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. to either enter pleas or to ask for a trial, court records show.

