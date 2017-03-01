Plea or trial date for men charged in...

Plea or trial date for men charged in firefighter's death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Two men facing murder charges in the death of a Hamilton firefighter at a burning home are set to go before a Butler County judge Monday. Lester Parker, 66, owner of the Pater Avenue home, and William Tucker, 49, of Richmond, Kentucky, are scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. to either enter pleas or to ask for a trial, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14) Wed Mike 8
Looking for a hookup Wed Joseph 2
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) Feb 27 Bub h 231
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Feb 26 Goebelguzzler 23
Renee simpson Feb 22 Very curious 1
ZebulonTaylor---PedophilePredator Feb 22 I H8 Pedophiles 2
Earn extra cash$$ (Dec '15) Feb 22 Zeb Cannot Hide 2
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC