Obscene acts at Walmart earn indictment

A West Virginia man who reportedly used a syringe to squirt bodily fluid on women in a local store is among 12 people indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury this month. Timothy D. Blake, 28, of 4520 Sams Creek Road, Mineral Wells, is facing four fifth-degree counts of pandering obscenity and one first-degree misdemeanor count of menacing by stalking after he allegedly admitted to incidents of public masturbation and menacing in the Marietta area during 2016.

