Major leak in water main to eastern Hamilton hoped to be fixed Thursday
The City Waters team is trying to get full access to a valve chamber below Hamilton Gardens' Chinese garden to fix the problem. One of the city's most important water mains has been damaged by a collapsing riverbank, causing what Hamilton City Council says is a significant leak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Courts
|9 hr
|American Veteran
|1
|Horse information
|Tue
|Concerned
|1
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Blake
|22
|hookers (Sep '12)
|Mon
|chet
|23
|Billy Holden byers (aka Holden Byers) Charged w... (Jun '16)
|Jan 29
|Dctheboss
|4
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Jan 28
|Bodegaboxes
|10
|Mental Health
|Jan 27
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC