'I just shot my dad'; Ohio girl, 14, ...

'I just shot my dad'; Ohio girl, 14, tells 911

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The London Free Press

HAMILTON, Ohio - A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father will remain held in juvenile detention on an aggravated murder charge. A Butler County juvenile judge asked in court Friday if she understood the allegation against her, and she replied: "Yes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14) Wed Mike 8
Looking for a hookup Wed Joseph 2
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) Feb 27 Bub h 231
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Feb 26 Goebelguzzler 23
Renee simpson Feb 22 Very curious 1
ZebulonTaylor---PedophilePredator Feb 22 I H8 Pedophiles 2
Earn extra cash$$ (Dec '15) Feb 22 Zeb Cannot Hide 2
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC