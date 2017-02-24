'I just shot my dad'; Ohio girl, 14, tells 911
HAMILTON, Ohio - A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father will remain held in juvenile detention on an aggravated murder charge. A Butler County juvenile judge asked in court Friday if she understood the allegation against her, and she replied: "Yes."
