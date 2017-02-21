Girl, 14, called 911 to say she fatal...

Girl, 14, called 911 to say she fatally shot her father

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Bumping him out of the spotlight! Pregnant Amal Clooney outshines husband George in a sweeping ballgown that displays her growing figure at the Cesar Film Awards White House takes its revenge on the 'fake news' media by BANNING outlets from Sean Spicer's briefing - including Trump's top target CNN Trump launches new assault on the 'fake news media' and the 'Clinton News Network' - to raucous reception from pumped-up CPAC audience Muhammad Ali's son and namesake claims he was profiled after being detained for two hours at a Florida airport and asked if he is Muslim Chicago sports anchor is suspended from ABC affiliate for anti-Trump rants online where he blasted the President's supporters as 'simpletons' Obama surfaces in Manhattan and is treated like a rock star as hundreds cheer him leaving a meeting the day after he is seen catching up with daughter Malia over dinner Mother of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renee simpson Wed Very curious 1
ZebulonTaylor---PedophilePredator Wed I H8 Pedophiles 2
Earn extra cash$$ (Dec '15) Wed Zeb Cannot Hide 2
Moving to Hamilton (Sep '15) Wed Zeb Cannot Hide 13
Teachers having sex with students, why are they... (Jul '11) Wed Zeb Cannot Hide 14
child abuse in Butler County Ohio (Aug '15) Wed Zeb Cannot Hide 5
Number of Sexual Partners? (Oct '15) Wed Zeb Cannot Hide 8
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC