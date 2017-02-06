Fantastic Pets and Where to Find Them
Furry Valentine features more than 800 animals available for adoption from nearly 40 local shelters, including the Animal Friends Humane Society, Louie's Legacy, Ohio Alleycat Resource & Spay/Neuter Clinic and SPCA Cincinnati. Take home a new furry family member and browse pet-friendly wares from dozens of vendors.
