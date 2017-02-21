AirCare responds to Hamilton shooting...

AirCare responds to Hamilton shooting. See breaking details in our app

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Police are on scene of a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Millville Avenue, according to Butler County emergency communication reports. AirCare officials confirmed they sent a medical helicopter to the hospital to pick up the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) 17 hr Goebelguzzler 23
Renee simpson Feb 22 Very curious 1
ZebulonTaylor---PedophilePredator Feb 22 I H8 Pedophiles 2
Earn extra cash$$ (Dec '15) Feb 22 Zeb Cannot Hide 2
Moving to Hamilton (Sep '15) Feb 22 Zeb Cannot Hide 13
Teachers having sex with students, why are they... (Jul '11) Feb 22 Zeb Cannot Hide 14
child abuse in Butler County Ohio (Aug '15) Feb 22 Zeb Cannot Hide 5
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC