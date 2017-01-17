Two Men Accused in OH Firefighter's D...

Two Men Accused in OH Firefighter's Death to Be Tried Together

Jan. 23--HAMILTON -- The first of two men charged in the arson fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter appeared in Butler County Court this morning, where his trial date of Feb. 21 was vacated. Lester Parker, 66, was transported from the Warren County Jail for his appearance before Judge Greg Stephens.

