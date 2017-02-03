Tracking the 5 million cheating voters as President Trump does it all: Garrison Keillor

In this Nov. 3, 2005, file photo, Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff Richard Jones stands next to an "Illegal Aliens Here" sign he had installed in the sheriff's office parking lot in Hamilton, Ohio. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries has pleased many Trump supporters but Garrison Keillor wonders who's minding the store as the administration churns out executive orders and hunts for millions of illegal voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.