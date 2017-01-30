Suspects charged in firefighter's dea...

Suspects charged in firefighter's death set to face a judge Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The suspects charged in connection with a blaze that killed a Hamilton firefighter were set to face a judge on Monday. Parker owns the Pater Avenue home where Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman, 28, died after falling through the first floor into the basement in December of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hookers (Sep '12) 15 hr chet 23
Billy Holden byers (aka Holden Byers) Charged w... (Jun '16) Sun Dctheboss 4
Gary Robbinson (Sep '11) Sat Bodegaboxes 10
Mental Health Jan 27 Info 1
Cops Jan 22 Oak 2
Sexting Jan 22 Ready4 fun 1
Homes for rent in Ross? Jan 20 Seeker 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC