Suspects charged in firefighter's death set to face a judge Monday
The suspects charged in connection with a blaze that killed a Hamilton firefighter were set to face a judge on Monday. Parker owns the Pater Avenue home where Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman, 28, died after falling through the first floor into the basement in December of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hookers (Sep '12)
|15 hr
|chet
|23
|Billy Holden byers (aka Holden Byers) Charged w... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Dctheboss
|4
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Bodegaboxes
|10
|Mental Health
|Jan 27
|Info
|1
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Jan 22
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Homes for rent in Ross?
|Jan 20
|Seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC