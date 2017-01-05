Police officer helps wheelchair-bound man stranded in the snow
HAMILTON, OH An Ohio man captured a Hamilton police officer giving a man a helping hand in the snow Thursday. Officer Mike Thacker pushed the wheelchair to the city's government services building so the man could warm up and recharge the battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops
|Sun
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Sun
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Homes for rent in Ross?
|Fri
|Seeker
|1
|Remembering The Past?
|Jan 16
|Pops
|3
|New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 15
|smirky
|137
|Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15)
|Jan 9
|SHB3115
|6
|Dion platt (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Guesswho
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC