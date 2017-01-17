Ohio 'City of Sculpture' accepts 11 w...

Ohio 'City of Sculpture' accepts 11 works from organization

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

HAMILTON, Ohio - Officials in a southwest Ohio city that's recognized as the "City of Sculpture" will accept 11 sculptures.The Hamilton City Council voted last month to accept the sculptures from City of Sculpture Inc., The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reported .The 11 artworks range in value from about $3,000 to up to $60,000.City of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homes for rent in Ross? Fri Seeker 1
Remembering The Past? Jan 16 Pops 3
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) Jan 15 smirky 137
Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15) Jan 9 SHB3115 6
Dion platt (Jan '13) Jan 8 Guesswho 11
Billy stewart (Mar '13) Jan 7 Scared 62
hookers (Sep '12) Jan 5 Shlong 22
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC