Ohio 'City of Sculpture' accepts 11 works from organization
HAMILTON, Ohio - Officials in a southwest Ohio city that's recognized as the "City of Sculpture" will accept 11 sculptures.The Hamilton City Council voted last month to accept the sculptures from City of Sculpture Inc., The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reported .The 11 artworks range in value from about $3,000 to up to $60,000.City of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homes for rent in Ross?
|Fri
|Seeker
|1
|Remembering The Past?
|Jan 16
|Pops
|3
|New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 15
|smirky
|137
|Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15)
|Jan 9
|SHB3115
|6
|Dion platt (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Guesswho
|11
|Billy stewart (Mar '13)
|Jan 7
|Scared
|62
|hookers (Sep '12)
|Jan 5
|Shlong
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC