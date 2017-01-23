Officials warn of Hamilton Utilities ...

Officials warn of Hamilton Utilities Department scam

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Hamilton Utilities customer reported that they were approached at their residence by a person claiming to represent the City of Hamilton Utilities Department. The person wanted entry into the customer's home claiming he was there to investigate a natural gas leak that the home owner was not aware of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops Sun Oak 2
Sexting Sun Ready4 fun 1
Homes for rent in Ross? Fri Seeker 1
Remembering The Past? Jan 16 Pops 3
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) Jan 15 smirky 137
Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15) Jan 9 SHB3115 6
Dion platt (Jan '13) Jan 8 Guesswho 11
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,848 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC