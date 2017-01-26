County working on updating voter check-in process
Summit County Council's Finance Committee Jan. 23 recommended Council move forward on an agreement that would allow the county's Board of Elections to be reimbursed by the state for 85 percent of the cost to implement electronic poll books. The current total estimate to equip the county with the books and associated equipment, including licensing and maintenance fees, is $697,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Deb
|9
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Jan 22
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Homes for rent in Ross?
|Jan 20
|Seeker
|1
|Remembering The Past?
|Jan 16
|Pops
|3
|New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 15
|smirky
|137
|Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15)
|Jan 9
|SHB3115
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC