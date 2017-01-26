County working on updating voter chec...

County working on updating voter check-in process

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Summit County Council's Finance Committee Jan. 23 recommended Council move forward on an agreement that would allow the county's Board of Elections to be reimbursed by the state for 85 percent of the cost to implement electronic poll books. The current total estimate to equip the county with the books and associated equipment, including licensing and maintenance fees, is $697,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Robbinson (Sep '11) Mon Deb 9
Cops Jan 22 Oak 2
Sexting Jan 22 Ready4 fun 1
Homes for rent in Ross? Jan 20 Seeker 1
Remembering The Past? Jan 16 Pops 3
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) Jan 15 smirky 137
Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15) Jan 9 SHB3115 6
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC