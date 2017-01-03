2nd suspect charged in fire that kill...

2nd suspect charged in fire that killed Ohio firefighter

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A county prosecutor says a second man has been charged criminally for the death of an Ohio firefighter killed inside a home during a fire authorities say was intentionally set. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser has confirmed a grand jury has indicted 46-year-old William "Billy" Tucker on murder and arson charges in the December 2015 death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billy stewart (Mar '13) 2 hr Scared 62
hookers (Sep '12) Thu Shlong 22
Things to remember from back in the day (Feb '10) Jan 3 sound unreal 71
does anyone know rev john carter (May '09) Jan 3 dbss 45
Fairfield schools behind in technology (Jan '13) Jan 1 Pops 5
Remembering The Past? Jan 1 Pops 1
who knows cynthia armstrong? (May '15) Dec 30 Putittorest 42
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC