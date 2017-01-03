2nd suspect charged in fire that killed Ohio firefighter

A county prosecutor says a second man has been charged criminally for the death of an Ohio firefighter killed inside a home during a fire authorities say was intentionally set. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser has confirmed a grand jury has indicted 46-year-old William "Billy" Tucker on murder and arson charges in the December 2015 death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman.

