Pedestrian struck and killed in Hamilton

Monday Dec 19

Hamilton Police said Rebecca Evans, 37, was crossing Laurel Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when she was struck by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Police said the driver was a man on his way to work.

