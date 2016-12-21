Hamilton water options examined

Hamilton water options examined

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Hamilton City Council has agreed to continue looking at options for a new way of managing the city's water. Photo / Getty Images Hamilton City Council unanimously agreed to continue investigating options for a new way of managing the city's water, including the possible formation of a council controlled organisation , at its final meeting of the year on Tuesday.

