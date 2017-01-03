Dash cam video in 'rogue' Butler Coun...

Dash cam video in 'rogue' Butler County deputy case released

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

On Dec. 12, 2014, Corporal Mike Brockman had the only Butler County Sheriff's cruiser with a dash camera. Luckily for Kevin Gray and Chris Ebbing, the pair would have a witness when Deputy Jasen Hatfield stopped them that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billy DiSilvestro (Jul '15) 12 hr SHB3115 6
Dion platt (Jan '13) Sun Guesswho 11
Billy stewart (Mar '13) Jan 7 Scared 62
hookers (Sep '12) Jan 5 Shlong 22
Things to remember from back in the day (Feb '10) Jan 3 sound unreal 71
does anyone know rev john carter (May '09) Jan 3 dbss 45
Fairfield schools behind in technology (Jan '13) Jan 1 Pops 5
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC