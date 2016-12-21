Cuyahoga County woman charged with animal abuse felony, accused of stabbing puppy

At least eight people in Ohio, including a woman in Cuyahoga County who is accused of stabbing a puppy, have been charged under a new state law that makes animal cruelty a felony. The puppy was injured in retaliation during a domestic violence dispute, Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League, told a Cuyahoga County Council committee on Wednesday.

