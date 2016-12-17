Credit card skimmers found at Butler County gas stations
The skimmers were found at the Mobil Food Mark on Dixie Highway in Fairfield and at the BP on Erie Boulevard in Hamilton. "We have been regularly checking for skimmers during the week but have not done many weekend inspections," Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said.
