Campus attack could be latest terror case in heartland state

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo made available by the Butler County Jail in Hamilton, Ohio, shows Christopher Lee Cornell of Green Township in suburban Cincinnati. The sentencing of Christopher Lee Cornell, accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group, has been rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, after he pleaded guilty Aug. 1, 2016, to three federal charges stemming from his Jan. 14, 2015, arrest.

