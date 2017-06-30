SummerCuse Day 23: Steak, eggs and beer; what more could dad want?
Some dads like to celebrate with a barbecue in their own backyard, but if you want someone else to do all the work , then make the drive to Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton. The Madison County brewery celebrated the grand opening of its new 14,000-square-foot facility, which includes a tap room, restaurant and outdoor beer garden, earlier this month.
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sushi grade fish
|Sat
|Loverboy
|1
|Did one of the Grabow brothers die?
|Sat
|Wow
|3
|Stop The Madison County MEGA Dump EXPANSION
|Sat
|A Concerned Citizen
|1
|Charles Rosenbarker
|Jun 28
|Haha
|10
|Pizzaman (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|Amylee
|11
|A girl on boy's tennis team??
|May '17
|TheFuzz
|1
|Commercial recording studio near Hamilton (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ats
|1
