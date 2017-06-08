How Bella Hadid became fashion's latest It-girl 0:0
In the annals of fashion-world fabulousness, it would be hard to top Bella Hadid's epic month of May. In the space of 31 days, the 20-year-old supermodel racked up four magazine covers, a trio of high-profile ad campaigns, three product launches - including her collaboration with Chrome Hearts - and she walked in Naomi Campbell's charity fashion show. Bella slayed at the Met Gala in a see-through Alexander Wang catsuit and turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival in risquA© designer dresses.
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not eat at the village inn!
|22 hr
|Pathetic
|11
|Harrisville drug war
|Wed
|Hilarious
|2
|Harrisville Drugs
|Wed
|stalker
|25
|Three more arrested in Operation Gravy Train
|Tue
|Huh
|1
|Trackside Harrisville
|Jun 5
|uncle buck
|5
|looking 4 person (Jun '16)
|May 31
|Opie
|32
|Charles Rosenbarker
|May 30
|What a joke
|9
