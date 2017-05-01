Colgate students warned of armed pers...

Colgate students warned of armed person on campus

Colgate students warned of armed person on campus University officials warned students Monday that police were searching for an armed person, but no shots had been fired Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qrKyiM Colgate University officials warned students Monday night via social media that police were searching for an armed person on campus, but no shots had been fired. Officials at the Hamilton, N.Y. university took to Twitter to keep students updated throughout the situation and tweeted that "Campus safety officials report there have been no shots fired.

