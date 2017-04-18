Visitors get rival Hamiltona s story ...

Visitors get rival Hamiltona s story in a tour at Jeffersona s Monticello

Tuesday Apr 18

Alexander Hamilton never visited the home of archrival Thomas Jefferson. But the nation's first Treasury secretary - and namesake of the hit musical - rules the house during the new Hamilton Tour Takeover at Monticello.

