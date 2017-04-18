Visitors get rival Hamiltona s story in a tour at Jeffersona s Monticello
Alexander Hamilton never visited the home of archrival Thomas Jefferson. But the nation's first Treasury secretary - and namesake of the hit musical - rules the house during the new Hamilton Tour Takeover at Monticello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Underage drinking sting (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|Carlos Nickoli Mc...
|5
|Edwards road
|Sat
|Ben
|1
|trashy properties
|Apr 27
|stalker
|5
|People minding there own business (Oct '16)
|Apr 24
|Landowner
|3
|Waterville ayso (Oct '13)
|Apr 22
|Devildog
|8
|David Bridge
|Apr 21
|Poll
|1
|Pill sniffing moms
|Apr 15
|her
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC