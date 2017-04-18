Trump's - America first' vs Xi Jinping's - China first'

Patrick Mendis considers the points of agreement - and divergence - in the American and Chinese nation-building projects, particularly as both presidents today display an affinity with the more Hamiltonian 'transactional', rather than a 'transformational', approach to leadership ) China Dream is all about the rejuvenation of Chinese culture and its Confucian history, as if it is Beijing's "China first" strategy to bring back the glory of the Middle Kingdom. This nationalistic approach is increasingly similar to that of the "America first" rhetoric of President Donald Trump , who has shaken the myth of "American exceptionalism" in world affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.