The best entries from the 2017 Adirondack photo contest

There's nothing like a full palette of fall colors dappled in sunlight, broken by a half-hidden mountain lake and fading to the bluish-grays of peaks beyond to draw the eye of our Adirondack photo contest judges. Chris Tennant, a native of central New York and present-day resident of Virginia, is the winner of our 518Life Adirondack photography contest.

