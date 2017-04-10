'Super Troopers' Star Details Time At Colgate U In New Book
If you're familiar with 'Super Troopers' from the comedy troupe 'Broken Lizard,' you know Jay Chandrasekhar as the thick mustached cop 'Thorn.' But did you know that many of Broken Lizard's stories come from right here in Central New York? In his new memoir 'Mustache Shenanigans: Making Super Troopers and Other Adventures in Comedy,' Chandrasekhar reflects on how he got to success in Hollywood, and how his time at Colgate University in Hamilton helped shape his comedy.
