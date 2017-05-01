Madison County man sold drugs in fast...

Madison County man sold drugs in fast-food restaurant parking lot, police say

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

A man was arrested this week following an investigation into the sale of bath salts in the village of Hamilton, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. Brice B. Eaton, 21, of Hamilton, was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

