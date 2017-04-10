Jennifer Holliday, Norbert Leo Butz Hit MCC Theater's 2017 Miscast Gala
Two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz performs at MCC Theater's annual Miscast Gala at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Some of Broadway's most luminous stars stepped out to support MCC Theater at its 2017 edition of the annual Miscast Gala on April 3. The event, held inside New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom, did as it does each year: allow stars of the stage to perform songs from roles in which they'd never be cast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|they said what about their body cavity search p...
|Apr 2
|richie
|10
|School forced to settlement conference with stu...
|Apr 2
|the king
|5
|looking 4 person (Jun '16)
|Apr 2
|milkshake
|30
|Arrests in Stockbridge Related to Bullying Page?
|Mar 27
|Karma
|2
|Trackside Harrisville
|Mar 24
|Shock
|4
|Missing/ Stolen chocolate lab from Vernon, N.Y. (Apr '13)
|Mar 21
|Dog lover
|3
|Useless
|Mar 19
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC