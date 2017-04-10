Jennifer Holliday, Norbert Leo Butz Hit MCC Theater's 2017 Miscast Gala

Two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz performs at MCC Theater's annual Miscast Gala at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Some of Broadway's most luminous stars stepped out to support MCC Theater at its 2017 edition of the annual Miscast Gala on April 3. The event, held inside New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom, did as it does each year: allow stars of the stage to perform songs from roles in which they'd never be cast.

