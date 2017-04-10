Jennifer Holliday, Norbert Leo Butz H...

Jennifer Holliday, Norbert Leo Butz Hit MCC Theater's 2017 Miscast Gala

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Back Stage

Two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz performs at MCC Theater's annual Miscast Gala at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Some of Broadway's most luminous stars stepped out to support MCC Theater at its 2017 edition of the annual Miscast Gala on April 3. The event, held inside New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom, did as it does each year: allow stars of the stage to perform songs from roles in which they'd never be cast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
they said what about their body cavity search p... Apr 2 richie 10
School forced to settlement conference with stu... Apr 2 the king 5
looking 4 person (Jun '16) Apr 2 milkshake 30
Arrests in Stockbridge Related to Bullying Page? Mar 27 Karma 2
Trackside Harrisville Mar 24 Shock 4
Missing/ Stolen chocolate lab from Vernon, N.Y. (Apr '13) Mar 21 Dog lover 3
Useless Mar 19 Just wondering 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Hamilton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC