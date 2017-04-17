Homestead's Ferguson commits to Colgate

Homestead's Ferguson commits to Colgate

Tuesday Apr 11

Homestead guard Jack Ferguson will begin his college basketball career this fall in Hamilton, New York after committing to Colgate University on Tuesday. On to the next chapter... Thanks to EVERYONE who supported me and thanks to all of the coaches who recruited me.

