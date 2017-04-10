8 men confirmed by Senate didn't fill...

8 men confirmed by Senate didn't fill Supreme Court seats

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

After witnessing the grueling confirmation process for Judge Neil Gorsuch, it may be hard to believe people have begged off a seat on the Supreme Court. But it's happened more than once, though well before the age of careful vetting of nominees and Senate hearings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

