The String Cheese Incident Opens Vault To Give 'Believe' Purchasers 1999 Recording
On April 14, Colorado jam act The String Cheese Incident will release their latest studio album, Believe . The LP is currently available for pre-order through a Pledge Music campaign and the band has just opened its vault to share a recording of a previously unreleased show from 1999 for those who purchase Believe .
