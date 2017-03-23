The String Cheese Incident Opens Vaul...

The String Cheese Incident Opens Vault To Give 'Believe' Purchasers 1999 Recording

Friday Mar 17

On April 14, Colorado jam act The String Cheese Incident will release their latest studio album, Believe . The LP is currently available for pre-order through a Pledge Music campaign and the band has just opened its vault to share a recording of a previously unreleased show from 1999 for those who purchase Believe .

