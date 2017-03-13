NTSB Cites 'Aerodynamic Stall' In Plane Crash That Killed Ridgefield Teens
The NTSB cited an "aerodynamic stall" and "total loss of engine power" as the probable causes of an airplane crash that killed two college students from Ridgefield in September 2015 in upstate New York. Two teenagers died in the crash - Cathryn 'Carey' Depuy, the pilot, and Ryan Adams, the only passenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|they said what about their body cavity search p...
|Tue
|stalker
|9
|Harrisville man faces rape, other charges (Mar '16)
|Mar 13
|magoo
|19
|looking 4 person (Jun '16)
|Mar 11
|Trippy
|28
|Carquest
|Mar 6
|Larry
|2
|Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri...
|Mar 1
|Jsn
|1
|What cha getting at?
|Mar 1
|Skiggz
|2
|Charles Rosenbarker
|Feb 28
|CranberryLakeLove...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC