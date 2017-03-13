NTSB Cites 'Aerodynamic Stall' In Pla...

NTSB Cites 'Aerodynamic Stall' In Plane Crash That Killed Ridgefield Teens

The NTSB cited an "aerodynamic stall" and "total loss of engine power" as the probable causes of an airplane crash that killed two college students from Ridgefield in September 2015 in upstate New York. Two teenagers died in the crash - Cathryn 'Carey' Depuy, the pilot, and Ryan Adams, the only passenger.

