Joe Biden says he could have won the 2016 presidential election...
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he regrets not running for president in 2016 and he thinks he could have won the election if he had followed through with his plan to run. "I had planned on running for president, and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won," Biden said during a speech Friday at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
