Biden says if he'd run for president he could have won
Former Vice President Joe Biden pauses as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. less Former Vice President Joe Biden pauses as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the ... more HAMILTON, N.Y. - Former Vice President Joe Biden says that if he had run for president in 2016 he could have won.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrests in Stockbridge Related to Bullying Page?
|Mon
|Karma
|2
|School forced to settlement conference with stu...
|Sun
|Thrill
|4
|Trackside Harrisville
|Mar 24
|Shock
|4
|Missing/ Stolen chocolate lab from Vernon, N.Y. (Apr '13)
|Mar 21
|Dog lover
|3
|looking 4 person (Jun '16)
|Mar 21
|pizza guy
|29
|Useless
|Mar 19
|Just wondering
|1
|they said what about their body cavity search p...
|Mar 14
|stalker
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC