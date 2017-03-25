Biden Says He Regrets Not Running For...

Biden Says He Regrets Not Running For President

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: News Max

"I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won," the former vice president said during a speech Friday at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. "Maybe not, I don't know."

