Bay Street Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team Of the Man in the Ceiling

Sag Harbor, NY March 31, 2017 Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce the full creative team and members of the cast of THE MAN IN THE CEILING, Book by Jules Feiffer, Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and Directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton. THE MAN IN THE CEILING will run May 30 - June 25. Subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at www.baystreet.org .

